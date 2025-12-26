Azerbaijani SSS thwarts apartment selection cyberattack, launches criminal probe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Cyberattack attempts targeting the housing selection process have been neutralized, and a criminal case has been launched by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Trend reports.

According to a joint statement released by the State Security Service, the Special State Service for Communication and Information Security, and the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA), information security mechanisms were fully activated and ensured the stable operation of the system during the sale of apartments under MIDA’s latest projects.

The sale of a total of 627 apartments was carried out on December 3 through the “Preferential Housing” system via the e-government portal. Throughout the process, the responsible institutions maintained strict oversight of cybersecurity measures.

The statement noted that during monitoring of the housing selection process, multiple cyberattack attempts were detected, promptly identified, and neutralized. Based on the facts, a criminal case was initiated at the State Security Service.

The investigation determined that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, C. Suleymanli and T. Abdulov, used previously obtained and specially adapted software, along with advanced information technology tools, to illegally interfere with the user interface and integrated protection mechanisms of MIDA’s “Preferential Housing” information system. Their actions, carried out on December 3, 2025, at 11:00 (GMT+4), were aimed at deliberately causing serious disruption to the normal functioning of the computer infrastructure to unlawfully accelerate the housing acquisition process for certain applicants and grant them illegal advantages.

The individuals have been held criminally liable by the service under Articles 273.3.1 and 273.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which relate to illegal interference with computer systems and repeated intentional obstruction of their operation through unauthorized data input.

Investigation and operational measures related to the case are currently ongoing.

