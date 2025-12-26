Twinned Karabakh schools roll out new winter camp in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The 7th Winter Camp of Twinned Karabakh Schools has started in Azerbaijan's Shabran district with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, the "Zafar" Public Association for Support to Martyrs' Families, the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland, and the "Weekend Karabakh School" operating in Nantes, France, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The camp, running from December 23-29 as a part of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, aims to provide social, moral, and spiritual support to the children of martyrs, effectively organize their leisure time, and strengthen their education based on national and spiritual values. Its program includes educational training, intellectual games, cultural and sports events, meetings on patriotism, and other programs.

The camp brought together students from the "Weekend Karabakh School" operating in Nantes, France, and children of Azerbaijani heroic martyrs who studied in secondary schools of Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Motherland.

The opening ceremony was addressed by the Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, Akram Abdullayev, Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov, Chairman of the "Zafar" Martyr Families Support Public Union Sevinj Orujova, Deputy Head of the Shabran District Executive Office Ilkin Aghayev, Veteran of the Second Karabakh War Orkhan Khidirov, and Chairman of the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov.

The speeches emphasized that the attention and care shown to children is one of the main directions of state policy, and the relevance and importance of the project were discussed.

During the event, a video clip was shown about the camps organized in previous years, and the participants were given detailed information about the path taken by the project.

The second phase of the camp is planned to be organized in France in the summer of 2026.

