Azerbaijani banks' net foreign and domestic assets jack up over year

As of December 1, 2025, the net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks totaled 28.148 billion manat ($16.6 billion). This represents a 1.5% decrease compared to the previous month but a 5.8% increase since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the net domestic assets reached 20.514 billion manat ($12.1 billion), marking an 8.5% rise from the previous month.

