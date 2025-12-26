Visa-free travel talks underway for ordinary passport holders - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Talks are underway for visa-free travel for ordinary passport holders, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, work continues to simplify the visa regime for the comfortable travel of Azerbaijani citizens.

Bayramov noted that, based on the principle of reciprocity and taking into account all elements, an increase is observed in the list of these countries.

"Currently, talks are underway with five countries to exempt persons holding ordinary passports from visas. The issue of simplified travel permits for our citizens is being analyzed, and based on the principle of reciprocity, an increase in the number of these countries is observed, taking into account all elements.

Visa-free travel has been introduced for our citizens to Albania, Serbia, the UAE, Qatar, Morocco, and China. We have signed 10 agreements to exempt holders of diplomatic and service passports from visas in 2025," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel