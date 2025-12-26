Azerbaijan urges Armenia to consider Russian control in TRIPP railway commitments - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. I hope Armenia considers Russian control over the railway system when assuming obligations under the Transport and Regional Infrastructure Partnership Project (TRIPP), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the year-end results, Trend reports.

He added that Armenia’s position is that the railway to be constructed under TRIPP will not be linked to Russia.

"The logic behind this is that the TRIPP project did not exist when the contract between Russia and Armenia was signed," he explained.

