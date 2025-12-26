'Russian House' operated in Azerbaijan for long time unregistered - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. 'Russian House' operated in Azerbaijan for a long time without any registration, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the relevant notification was made in early February 2025.

"Later, a decision was made to close the 'Russian House,' and it was implemented. Respect for the domestic legislation of each country is important in these matters. The latest contacts were a few weeks ago. There were unfinished issues related to the liquidation by Russia. Liquidators were appointed from Moscow.

They came to Azerbaijan. Support was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There were no unfinished issues there, and thus the activities of the institution were fully completed," he added.

