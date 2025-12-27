New group of former IDPs heads to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district within the framework of the Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

At this stage, the return of 10 families (44 people) to Vangli has been provided.

These are families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Thus, the total number of families returning to the village of Vangli has been gradually increased to 137 families (532 people).