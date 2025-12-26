Azerbaijan's Baku hosts planning conference of 'Shield of Peace 2026' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The main planning conference of the “Shield of Peace 2026” exercise, to be held with the participation of a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, was held in Baku on December 25, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the event organized at the Ministry of Defense, the military delegations of both countries engaged in extensive discussions on the objectives of the exercise to be held in the UAE in February 2026, the activities to be carried out in successive phases, and other related issues.

Briefings were delivered on the tasks to be executed during the “Shield of Peace 2026” exercise, and questions of mutual interest were addressed.

Within the framework of the UAE delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, delegates visited several military units of the Azerbaijan Army. The guests were provided with detailed information on the conditions established at the military units and the training levels of the servicemen.