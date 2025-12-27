Iran's South Pars Gas Company records strong output at 5th processing plant in 9M2025

Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reported strong output from its fifth processing plant, producing over 13.3 billion cubic meters of gas and significant volumes of ethane, propane, butane, sulfur, and gas condensate during the first nine months of the Iranian year.

