Kazakhstan announces launch timeline for fiber optic cable project across Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. The launch of the project for the installation of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project along the bottom of the Caspian Sea is planned for the third quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to him, the project’s implementation will significantly reduce signal delay, improving internet transit between the countries. Madiyev also noted that applications from foreign countries are already being received to connect to the line for internet traffic transmission.

It should be recalled that leading telecommunications companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, "Azertelecom" and "Kazakhtelecom," signed a memorandum of strategic partnership for the installation of the fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea floor at an international forum in Astana in September 2022.

The project is part of the larger "Digital Silk Way" initiative, which aims to create a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

The main underwater cable route will stretch from Aktau to Azerbaijan's Siyazan, covering more than 340 kilometers. A backup channel, about 330 kilometers long, will be laid from Kazakhstan’s port of Kuryk to Buzovna, located near Baku.

