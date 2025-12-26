Azerbaijan’s energy projects significantly support global energy security - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Over the years, the Southern Gas Corridor project has made a substantial contribution to the energy security of multiple countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in 2025, Azerbaijani companies made significant investments in several countries.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan are examples of these countries. These investments will add new dimensions to Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy,” he added.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a massive, multi-pipeline project delivering natural gas from Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea fields (mainly Shah Deniz) to Europe, aiming to diversify Europe's energy supply, reduce reliance on single sources (like Russia), and enhance energy security. This 3,500 km system includes the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) through Turkey, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to Southern Europe. It began sending gas to Turkey in 2018 and to Europe by late 2020, connecting the Caspian region to Southeastern Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel