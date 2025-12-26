Azerbaijani FM stresses crucial role of member states’ global influence for OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The international influence of member states is crucial for the effectiveness of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the year, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is no longer the country it was 10-15 years ago. Having restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, he said, the nation now plays an active role in global affairs.

“Except for one Central Asian country, all others are OTS members. The number of countries interested in cooperating with the OTS has grown. Some power centers view such cooperation and development with irritation, but this is unfounded. The policy of the OTS is to maintain this positive momentum and develop the significant potential of its collaboration,” he noted.

The minister added that in recent years, and particularly in 2025, cooperation within the OTS framework has expanded, and interest in the organization has grown significantly.

“This is clearly observable. The organization was established in 2009 under the Nakhchivan Agreement. The interest in it depends on the international weight of its members. Türkiye is the leading state of the OTS. Azerbaijan is not the same country it was a decade ago. The recent Ganja Declaration also decided on the creation of the OTS Plus format,” he concluded.

