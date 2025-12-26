President Ilham Aliyev approves new composition of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund's Board of Trustees - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The new composition of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the board of trustees has been approved:

Deputy Minister of Finance

Deputy Minister of Economy

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Head of the Economic Policy Issues Sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

