Unified configuration of economic ties observed between Azerbaijan and Central Asia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A unified configuration of economic relations is observed between Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the dialogues will be continued on a bilateral basis.

"Our leadership will continue on various platforms of our country, in the context of international organizations. It was impossible to think about Azerbaijan transporting cargo to Armenia via Georgia in the region. This is now possible, thanks to the work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev for many decades," he pointed out.

Bayramov noted that he hopes to see new projects and intensity in this direction in 2026.

"The Southern Gas Corridor was completed in 2020 and led to Azerbaijan playing a role in the energy supply of many countries. This creates great economic opportunities and at the same time contributes to the country's growing prestige in bilateral relations," he added.

