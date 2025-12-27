S7 Airlines set to bridge Novosibirsk and Ashgabat with weekly flights

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. S7 Airlines will launch a new direct flight connecting Novosibirsk and Ashgabat, Trend reports via the airline.

Starting in March 2026, flights will be operated weekly on Tuesdays, with a flight duration of 4 hours and 5 minutes. The Airbus A320 aircraft will be utilized for this route. The return journey from Ashgabat to Novosibirsk is also scheduled for Tuesdays, with a slightly shorter travel time of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Passengers will have the option to choose between two fare categories—"Standard" and "Plus"—each offering distinct conditions for baggage allowance, ticket exchanges, and refunds. Additionally, a range of supplementary services will be available, including seat selection, extra baggage, and upgrades to higher classes.

S7 Airlines has been operating flights on the Moscow-Ashgabat route since 2008, with daily service currently available.