Turkmenistan partners with Türkiye for major pharmaceutical supply deal

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. The Ministry of Health and Pharmaceutical Industry of Turkmenistan signed a contract for the supply of serums and pharmaceutical products with Türkiye’s Turk Ilac ve Serum Sanayi A.Ş., Trend reports via the Public Disclosure Platform of Türkiye.

The total value of the contract amounts to $5 million. The official purchase order has already been received, while payment and shipment of the products are scheduled to be completed by February 2026.

Earlier, in September, A delegation from Turkmenistan’s Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Management visited the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency to gain a detailed overview of the operations at Tashkent Pharma Park. During the meeting, the parties discussed ongoing projects in the pharmaceutical sector, the implementation of international quality standards, and the development of biotechnology.