Turkish Igdir celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. An event was held at the Azerbaijan House in the Turkish city of Igdir on the occasion of December 31—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was attended by Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars Zamin Aliyev, Rector of Igdir University, Professor Ekrem Gurel, Editor-in-Chief of the "Yeşil Iğdır" newspaper Jabbar Şıktaş, representatives of the local community, youth and media representatives.

First, the dear memory of the martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence, and then the national anthems of both countries were played.

Head of the Igdir Azerbaijan House Ziya Zakir Acar emphasized the importance of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, noting that the Azerbaijani people have preserved their national identity, language, and culture despite the difficulties they have faced throughout history. He said that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are built on the principle of "one nation, two states" and that this brotherhood is unshakable.

Speaking at the event, Zamin Aliyev and Jabbar Şıktaş emphasized the special importance of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day in diaspora activities and congratulated the Azerbaijani people on this significant day.

In the artistic part, students performed Azerbaijani folk songs accompanied by Mehriban Mammadaliyeva, a teacher at the Faculty of Music of Igdir University.

