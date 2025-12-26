Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM highlights Armenia’s lack of progress on Nakhchivan link

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM highlights Armenia’s lack of progress on Nakhchivan link

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Armenia has not taken any steps to establish a connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press conference reviewing the year’s foreign policy developments, Trend reports.

An agreement to create a link between Azerbaijan’s main territory and Nakhchivan was reached in 2020.

“Armenia has long failed to take any action in this direction. Azerbaijan has completed the majority of the work on its side. The railway under construction will reach the border next year,” the minister added.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more