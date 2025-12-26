Azerbaijani FM highlights Armenia’s lack of progress on Nakhchivan link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Armenia has not taken any steps to establish a connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press conference reviewing the year’s foreign policy developments, Trend reports.

An agreement to create a link between Azerbaijan’s main territory and Nakhchivan was reached in 2020.

“Armenia has long failed to take any action in this direction. Azerbaijan has completed the majority of the work on its side. The railway under construction will reach the border next year,” the minister added.

Will be updated

