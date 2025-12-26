Azerbaijan publishes comprehensive report on landmine impact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The results of a study on mine victims in Azerbaijan have been presented and discussed at an event held at the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) on December 26, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on the outcomes of the project titled “Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Incidents and Support for Mitigating Their Impact,” implemented by the Mine Victims Association of Azerbaijan Public Union. Opening the event with introductory remarks, the Public Union's Chairman Rey Karimoglu provided detailed information about the project, noting that its main objective was to collect and analyze data related to mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents during the Karabakh war and the post-conflict period, as well as to assess the social needs of those affected.

“Our organization successfully implemented this project last year in 11 districts and cities, including Fuzuli, Beylagan, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Naftalan, Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron. During the project, we met with 960 people and conducted surveys. Within this framework, we identified mine and UXO victims across these districts and cities and studied their needs. The collected data were analyzed and compiled into a comprehensive report, which was presented to the NGO Support Agency, ministries, and relevant state bodies. The report was also shared with representatives of embassies and international organizations operating in our country,” he said.

Karimoglu added that this year the project was carried out in 8 districts and cities, including Gazakh, Tovuz, Aghstafa, Shamkir, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, and the city of Ganja. He noted that surveys were conducted using internationally recognized IMSMA questionnaires. Although more than 400 mine victims were initially estimated, 373 individuals were successfully surveyed.

“We plan to use the collected data to develop effective programs aimed at preventing and reducing the harm caused by mines and UXO to human life and health, as well as improving the social conditions of victims. These efforts will contribute to mitigating the consequences of mine and UXO incidents and enhancing the well-being of those affected. I would like to emphasize that throughout the implementation of the project, we took into account the priorities defined by the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA),” he stated.

Karimoglu also recalled that similar nationwide work was last carried out under the leadership of ANAMA in 2004–2005, with the participation of IEPF and several other non-governmental organizations.

“Since then, many years have passed. Some victims have passed away, and their needs have changed. Moreover, since that period, Azerbaijan has experienced the April clashes, the Patriotic War, and anti-terror operations. Many people have suffered from mines and UXO. According to official data provided by ANAMA, from 1991 to late 2025, the number of mine victims exceeded 3,400, including 362 children and 38 women. From November 2020 to December 25, 2025, the number of mine victims reached 415, of whom 71 were killed, and 344 were injured,” he said.

During the event, IEPF President Umud Mirzayev spoke about the importance of the project, emphasizing that initiatives aimed at reducing the mine and UXO threat contribute not only to the protection of individuals who have suffered physical injuries but also to the overall safety and well-being of society. He stressed that protecting the rights of mine victims, ensuring their social rehabilitation, and facilitating their reintegration into society are essential conditions for long-term peace and stability.

Representatives from ANAMA, the Social Research Center, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, human rights defenders, and civil society organizations collectively emphasized the critical relevance of the project, particularly in addressing mine victim rehabilitation, psychological and social support, and public awareness initiatives. Speakers underscored the persistent and significant threat posed by landmines, stressing the necessity for coordinated and comprehensive action in this domain.

Zaur Ibrahimli, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, also delivered remarks, offering a positive evaluation of the project's final report. In addition, members of the Public Council under ANAMA were present at the event.

The project, which received financial backing from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, was highlighted for its contribution to addressing the ongoing mine threat. Furthermore, the research report will be translated into English and shared with international organizations to foster broader cooperation and awareness.

