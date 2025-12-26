Kazakhstan set to launch pilot project testing future of unmanned transport

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. Kazakhstan will launch a pilot project to test unmanned transport technologies as part of efforts to introduce innovative mobility systems, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, said at a press conference summarizing the year’s results, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Madiyev emphasized that the country has already established the foundational conditions required for the deployment of advanced transportation solutions. In the near future, the technology will be launched in a pilot phase to assess its key components and identify further areas for development. This phased approach is designed to facilitate the eventual expansion of the project across broader regions.

“We are initiating a pilot launch to evaluate and identify which components need refinement. A designated zone will be established to ensure a secure environment for testing the technology. Based on the findings, we will formulate standards for road infrastructure,” Madiyev explained.

He further noted that following the pilot phase, minimum road infrastructure requirements will be established to support the full-scale implementation of such technologies throughout Kazakhstan.

Earlier, at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, domestic IT company Jet Sharing announced plans to launch a pilot unmanned mobility project with the possibility of full commercial deployment by 2027. The project is based on an artificial intelligence system that manages vehicle movement, order distribution, and pricing. One of the key tasks will be the creation of a high-precision 3D map of the city for navigation purposes. Alatau City is currently being considered as the pilot launch site.