Kyrgyzstan seeks to overcome transport isolation through TITR - OECD

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan aims to address its "transport isolation" by strengthening its role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which also improves transit between China and Europe, Trend reports via OECD.

The report highlights that Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Strategy for 2018–2040 envisions the country as a key transit hub, offering safe and high-demand corridors for the movement of passengers, goods, and cargo.

Furthermore, the Medium-Term National Development Program through 2026 identifies transport and logistics integration as a critical priority to mitigate the country's geographical isolation.

According to the OECD, essential measures for achieving this vision include the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the development of roads connecting Kashgar to Kyrgyz cities, the reconstruction of existing road networks, the establishment of a cargo center at Manas International Airport, and the liberalization of air transport.

Earlier, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, stated that the country's GDP per capita is projected to reach $2,800 by 2025, a reflection of Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing commitment to sustainable economic growth.