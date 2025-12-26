Initiated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a festive celebration was held for children living in Yevlakh, on the eve of the New Year, Trend reports.

During the celebration, bicycles and safety equipment were distributed among 30 children of different age groups.

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, a wide range of large-scale projects addressing humanitarian, educational, medical, social, environmental, and other critical areas are systematically executed in both Azerbaijan and numerous countries worldwide. A key focus of these initiatives is organizing events in orphanages, boarding schools, and for children in need of medical care and treatment, particularly during festive seasons. These events are consistently organized to bring joy to children who have been deprived of parental care and are especially vulnerable, ensuring they can partake in the holiday spirit and experience moments of joy and comfort.