Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 25.

The official rate for $1 is 747,740 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,773 rials. On December 25 the euro was priced at 874,911 rials.

Currency Rial on December 27 Rial on December 25 1 US dollar USD 747,740 742,713 1 British pound GBP 1,008,542 1,002,807 1 Swiss franc CHF 946,429 941,654 1 Swedish króna SEK 81,555 80,997 1 Norwegian krone NOK 74,637 74,214 1 Danish krone DKK 117,776 117,125 1 Indian rupee INR 8,324 8,268 1 UAE Dirham AED 203,605 202,236 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,433,002 2,417,425 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 266,920 265,104 100 Japanese yen JPY 477,368 476,609 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 96,218 95,513 1 Omani rial OMR 1,942,592 1,929,801 1 Canadian dollar CAD 547,178 543,188 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 435,729 433,356 1 South African rand ZAR 44,811 44,568 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,418 17,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,515 9,427 1 Qatari riyal QAR 205,423 204,042 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 57,067 56,678 1 Syrian pound SYP 68 67 1 Australian dollar AUD 501,594 498,152 1 Saudi riyal SAR 199,397 198,057 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,988,670 1,975,301 1 Singapore dollar SGD 582,029 578,517 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 612,143 608,022 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,164 24,000 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 356 354 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 520,000 516,506 1 Libyan dinar LYD 138,156 137,228 1 Chinese yuan CNY 106,719 105,866 100 Thai baht THB 2,410,638 2,387,013 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 184,719 183,581 1,000 South Korean won KRW 518,672 514,332 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,054,640 1,047,550 1 euro EUR 879,773 874,911 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 147,894 144,520 1 Georgian lari GEL 277,652 275,676 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 44,620 44,390 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,411 11,355 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 256,527 254,790 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 439,847 436,890 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,272,282 1,263,400 1 Tajik somoni TJS 80,795 80,527 1 Turkmen manat TMT 213,828 212,316 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,582 2,572

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,360,719 rials and $1 costs 1,156,507 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 953,596 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 810,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.31-1.34 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.55-1.58 million rials.

