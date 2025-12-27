Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 27

Economy Materials 27 December 2025 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 25.

The official rate for $1 is 747,740 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,773 rials. On December 25 the euro was priced at 874,911 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 27

Rial on December 25

1 US dollar

USD

747,740

742,713

1 British pound

GBP

1,008,542

1,002,807

1 Swiss franc

CHF

946,429

941,654

1 Swedish króna

SEK

81,555

80,997

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

74,637

74,214

1 Danish krone

DKK

117,776

117,125

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,324

8,268

1 UAE Dirham

AED

203,605

202,236

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,433,002

2,417,425

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

266,920

265,104

100 Japanese yen

JPY

477,368

476,609

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

96,218

95,513

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,942,592

1,929,801

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

547,178

543,188

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

435,729

433,356

1 South African rand

ZAR

44,811

44,568

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,418

17,311

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,515

9,427

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

205,423

204,042

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

57,067

56,678

1 Syrian pound

SYP

68

67

1 Australian dollar

AUD

501,594

498,152

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

199,397

198,057

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,988,670

1,975,301

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

582,029

578,517

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

612,143

608,022

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,164

24,000

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

356

354

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

520,000

516,506

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

138,156

137,228

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

106,719

105,866

100 Thai baht

THB

2,410,638

2,387,013

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

184,719

183,581

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

518,672

514,332

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,054,640

1,047,550

1 euro

EUR

879,773

874,911

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

147,894

144,520

1 Georgian lari

GEL

277,652

275,676

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

44,620

44,390

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,411

11,355

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

256,527

254,790

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

439,847

436,890

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,272,282

1,263,400

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

80,795

80,527

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

213,828

212,316

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,582

2,572

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,360,719 rials and $1 costs 1,156,507 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 953,596 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 810,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.31-1.34 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.55-1.58 million rials.

