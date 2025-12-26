No official visits between Azerbaijan and Armenia expected in upcoming days - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. No official visits between Azerbaijan and Armenia are expected in upcoming days, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

"I cannot say anything about the possibility of mutual official visits between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the upcoming days.

We'll most likely see this continue in 2026.

"We see no reason for the absence of visits. It can be assumed that these processes will continue," he explained.

