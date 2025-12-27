Iran unveils blueprint for nationwide motorway expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Iran is expected to put into operation 377 kilometers of motorways by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025), Houshang Bazvand, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and head of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), Trend reports.

Speaking during an event held in Tehran on December 21 to review the commissioning of the country’s highways and motorways, Bazvand noted that a total of 800 kilometers of motorways had been planned for commissioning during the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026). However, since the beginning of the year, 774 kilometers of highways and motorways have already been put into operation nationwide.

Bazvand stated that, as a result, a total of 1,151 kilometers of highways and motorways are expected to be commissioned this year.

The deputy minister added that the total length of Iran’s highway and motorway network will reach 64,581 kilometers.

The official also noted that construction work is currently underway on 7,800 kilometers of motorways.

Iran is actively working to develop its infrastructure within the framework of the North–South and East–West transport corridors, aiming to increase interest in the transit of goods through the country.

