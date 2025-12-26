Review of key events in Turkmenistan’s transport sector for 12M2025

Photo: Turkmenistan Railways

The transportation sector in Turkmenistan is vital for the nation's economic growth and the enhancement of global connectivity. It encompasses various modes of transport, including road, rail, air, and sea travel. The government is focused on modernizing the transportation infrastructure to accelerate economic development and strengthen international ties.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register