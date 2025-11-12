Russia, Kazakhstan hunting for development of relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Russian-Kazakh relations are successfully developing across various sectors, said Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow, Trend reports via the Federation Council.

According to Matviyenko, the two countries' presidents have established trusting and constructive relations, with a constant and systematic dialogue between the countries.

"Our relations are built on the principles of friendship between our peoples. They are based on mutual respect and mutual benefit. This is the key to successful development," Matviyenko said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Tokayev for his support of interparliamentary cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh president highlighted that the current visit holds special significance in the history of the two countries' relations.

"This visit takes our strategic partnership and allied relations to a new level. The declaration that will be signed today is called the Declaration on Transitioning Kazakhstan-Russia Relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance," Tokayev said.

