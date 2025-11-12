Azerbaijani oil surges in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $2.7, or 4.15 percent, on November 11 from the previous level, coming in at $67.78 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $2.68, or 4.26 percent, reaching $65.57 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $2.01, or 3.94 percent, to $52.98 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.82, or 2.91 percent, to $64.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

