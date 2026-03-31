Turkmenistan, Georgia strengthen ties with talks on trade, energy, and transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Turkmenistan and Georgia engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration in the areas of transport, logistics, energy, and foreign trade, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, who was on an official visit to Tbilisi on March 30.

The sides also confirmed that the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Economic Cooperation will be held in Ashgabat on May 6–7 this year. In addition, a Georgian-Turkmen business forum is expected to be organized in the near future.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Deputy Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development, Genadi Arveladze and Tamar Ioseliani; Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways; and Konstantin Sabiashvili, Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman Atagulyev had met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi. In their discussions, the two sides explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and cultural and humanitarian fields, while also reviewing the current status and future trajectory of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation in February 2026. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.