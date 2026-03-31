Georgian PM meets Turkmen Deputy PM in Tbilisi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev in Tbilisi, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as exchanged views on the current state and future development of bilateral relations.

The parties noted the steady development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia, as well as effective cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.

They also emphasized the importance of high-level visits in strengthening political dialogue and mutual trust.

Previously, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation in February 2026. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.

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