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Azerbaijan and Iran stress importance of ending military clashes in region

Politics Materials 30 March 2026 23:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Iran stress importance of ending military clashes in region

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On March 30, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.

During the telephone conversation, deep concern was expressed about the worsening regional situation.

The importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to quickly end military clashes in the region was emphasized.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

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