Kazakhstan’s domestic trade holds steady growth in early 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. In the period from January through February 2026, Kazakhstan's retail trade turnover reached a cumulative value of 3.164 trillion tenge ($6.51 billion), reflecting a 2.6% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Bureau shows that in February 2026 alone, retail trade amounted to 1.677 trillion tenge ($3.45 billion). During the reporting month, retail sales rose by 3.1% compared to February of the previous year.

The wholesale trade sector also demonstrated growth, with a total turnover of 6.540 trillion tenge ($13.45 billion) in the first two months of 2026, which is a 3.8% increase year-on-year. In February 2026, the value of wholesale trade amounted to 3.492 trillion tenge ($7.18 billion), marking a 4.2% rise compared to February 2025.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 486.2 tenge, as of March 17, 2026.