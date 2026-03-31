Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan moot implementation of Green Corridor Alliance project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan discussed the implementation progress of the “Green Corridor Alliance” during an online working meeting involving transmission system operators and international partners, Trend reports via the Green Corridor Alliance.

According to the Alliance, Azerbaijan was represented by “Azerenerji” OJSC, Kazakhstan by “KEGOC,” and Uzbekistan by the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU). Representatives of the Asian Development Bank, which supports the project, and Italy’s CESI SpA, acting as a technical consultant, also took part in the meeting.

“Participants discussed the current status of the data collection process and key issues arising during implementation, as well as coordination mechanisms and synchronization of information exchange to ensure the successful realization of the project,” the statement said.

The initiative forms part of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project, launched on April 4, 2025, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The participating countries signed a cooperation agreement to prepare a feasibility study (FS), aimed at integrating their power systems and establishing a route for supplying renewable energy to Europe.

To oversee the initiative, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture was established with its headquarters in Baku. The feasibility study is being carried out with financial backing from the ADB and AIIB.

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