Belavia switches to summer schedule on Minsk-Turkmenbashi route

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Belavia, the national air carrier of Belarus, has rolled out a summer flight schedule for the Minsk-Turkmenbashi route, Trend reports via the press service of Turkmenistan.

The updated timetable comes into effect on March 31 and will remain in force until October 24, 2026.

Under the new schedule, flights from Minsk to Turkmenbashi will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with departures at 22:50 and arrival at 04:55 local time the next day.

Return flights from Turkmenbashi to Minsk are scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays, departing at 05:55 and arriving at 08:05 local time.

The airline will operate Embraer 195 aircraft on the route.

Earlier, in February, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy discussed the development of aviation links between the two countries.

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