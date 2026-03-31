Kazakhstan to participate in WUF13 with high-level delegation - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. A Kazakh delegation will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku at a high level, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Alim Bayel told Trend.

He made the remark during the opening of the internship program "Innovative Technologies in Public Administration: The Experience of Azerbaijan" in Baku.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026, as part of a collaboration between the UN-HABITAT program and the government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from different countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel