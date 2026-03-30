Switzerland multiplies investments in Azerbaijan's economy for 2025
Switzerland significantly increased its direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy last year. These investments accounted for a notable share of the total foreign direct inflows into the country. The growth marks a major shift in Switzerland’s economic engagement with Azerbaijan.
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