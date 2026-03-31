Azerbaijan clinches spot among safest nations in Global Terrorism Index 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31.​ Azerbaijan ranked among the safest nations in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 report, Trend reports.

With 0.123 scores, the country has risen three ranks from 2025, securing the 93rd spot in the 2026 GTI, making it one of the safest countries globally in terms of terrorism threats and scoring a high rating as one of the safest countries in the world regarding terrorism, on a possible rating scale of 1 to 100.

In the report, countries like Pakistan (8.574), Burkina Faso (8.324), and Niger (7.816) found themselves at the top of the heap for having the highest levels of terrorist activity.

In the latest ranking, Syria (7.38) ranked sixth, Israel (6.79) 10th, Afghanistan (6.678) 11th, India (6.428) 13th, Russia (5.593) held the 17th position, Iran (5.477) was 18th, and the U.S. (4.521) 28th, while Germany (4.447) ranked 29th, France (3.224) 35th, Türkiye (3.212) 36th, China (1.311) 54th, Switzerland (0.749) 67th, UAE (0.749) 68th, Georgia (0.506) 77th, and Armenia (0.483) 81st.

The GTI ranking indices are derived from a variety of factors, including the number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, severe outcomes, hostage situations, counterterrorism efforts, the success of terrorism investigations, and many other metrics.

The GTI reports, published periodically by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), serve as a reference source for the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, other international organizations, and international academic institutions. The reports are also considered one of the main sources taken into account when foreign investment is made in countries' large-scale economic infrastructure.

According to the reports of international organizations, despite being located in a rather sensitive and complex geopolitical space where terrorist and sabotage threats on religious, political, national, and other grounds are high, Azerbaijan has achieved a very high internal security rating in the world in recent years, thanks to the development, peace, and effective work carried out by security agencies in the fight against terrorism, which have been established as a result of successful domestic and foreign state policies.

As President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev emphasized, security and stability issues should remain the number one issue on any country's agenda more than ever because, without this, all other efforts are meaningless.

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