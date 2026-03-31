Kazakhstan, Russian Copper Company explore new investment opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Igor Altushkin, founder and major shareholder of the Russian Copper Company (RCC), and discussed prospects for expanding joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical industry, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed on the company’s ongoing production activities in Kazakhstan, its plans to modernize and expand processing facilities, as well as initiatives addressing social and infrastructure needs in the regions of operation.

RCC has maintained its presence in Kazakhstan, primarily through its subsidiary Aktyubinsk Copper Company in the Aktobe region, focusing on the extraction and processing of copper and copper-zinc ores.

Over more than 15 years of operations, RCC has invested approximately $896 million in its Kazakh projects (data as of 2015–2016), creating around 4,500 jobs.

The Aktyubinsk Copper Company processes up to 5 million tons of copper and copper-zinc ore annually at its two processing plants, producing around 60,000 tons of copper concentrate and 45,000 tons of zinc concentrate per year.