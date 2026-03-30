Event dedicated to "31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis" and anniversary of “April Battles” held in Canada (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On March 29, an event dedicated to the "31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis" and the 10th anniversary of the "April Battles" was held in Ottawa, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Canada.

The event was organized jointly by the Embassy and the “Karabakh” Azerbaijani Language School, with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund. The gathering was attended by members of the embassy staff, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and local community, as well as students studying in Ottawa.

The event commenced with an introductory address by Vusal Suleymanov, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy. He provided an overview of the genocidal acts committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis over various periods of history, emphasizing the profound moral and historical significance of the "April Battles" for the Azerbaijani people. In his address, Süleymanov also informed the participants about Azerbaijan's post-war recovery efforts, its reconstruction initiatives, and the country’s policies aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Following this, teachers Vusala Ahmadova and Ulviyya Rahimova from the Azerbaijani Language School presented a detailed information of the historical origins of the centuries-old genocidal policies against the Azerbaijani people. They highlighted that the "April Battles" marked the beginning of Azerbaijan's significant military victory in the Patriotic War.

Throughout the event, speeches were delivered by members of the Azerbaijani community, and patriotic films were screened to further engage and inspire the audience.