Kyrgyzstan completes rollout of new driver’s license recognition abroad

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 31. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has completed a set of measures to inform foreign countries about the introduction of the national driver’s license of the 2025 sample, Trend reports via the ministry.

The initiative was implemented in line with a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated December 3, 2025 (No. 773).

According to the ministry, Kyrgyz diplomatic missions and consular offices delivered relevant information to the competent authorities of host countries, as well as to states within their consular jurisdictions.

Interaction was also initiated on the recognition of the new driver’s license, while its samples and technical specifications were shared for practical use.

The ministry noted that all planned measures were carried out in full and within the established time frame.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the new driver’s license is aimed at enhancing document security, aligning it with international standards, and facilitating its recognition abroad.