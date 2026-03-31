Tajikistan expands general education schools in Matcha district

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 31. Tajikistan plans to construct and commission 22 educational facilities in the Matcha district as part of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The information was announced on March 30, when President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated Secondary School No. 14 in the Buston settlement of the Matcha district.

According to official data, 18 school buildings accommodating 4,500 students have already been commissioned. The outstanding educational institutions are anticipated to reach completion prior to the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of sovereignty.

Representatives of the local education sector reported that 48 general education schools currently operate in the district, providing education for more than 32,000 students.

The new facility has been built as part of the president’s educational policy and is designed to accommodate up to a thousand students in two shifts.

During his visit, President Rahmon praised the quality of construction and urged teachers to take greater responsibility for improving the standards of education and upbringing.

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