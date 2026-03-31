Trans-Balkan corridor gets unified commercial framework backed by EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), together with partner TSOs from Greece (DESFA), Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz), Romania (TRANSGAZ SA), Moldova (VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ) and Ukraine (Gas TSO of Ukraine), in coordination with the European Commission, has agreed on a joint commercial framework for the Trans-Balkan route part of Vertical Gas Corridor, Trend reports via the ICGB AD.

“This outcome represents a significant step toward a sustainable, EU-aligned framework, introducing a harmonized and transparent tariff approach along the whole corridor. It reinforces the role of the Vertical Corridor as a key route for secure and competitive gas supply across Southeast and Central Europe,” said the company.



Reportedly, as of October 2026, TSOs will offer yearly, quarterly, monthly and daily capacity products at each IP along the Trans-Balkan corridor at highly competitive tariffs, significantly increasing the commercial attractiveness and market integration and boosting liquidity among the respective markets.



For the interim period, TSOs have requested the relevant national regulatory authorities to prolong the availability of existing route capacity products until October 2026, thereby supporting the continuity of supply to Ukraine.

The Trans-Balkan corridor is a regional gas transmission route linking Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, and forms part of the EU-backed Vertical Gas Corridor initiative. The route plays a growing role in diversifying supply sources—particularly via LNG imports and Caspian gas—and in strengthening energy security and market integration across Southeast and Central Europe.