KazMunayGas pumps up production with enhanced oil recovery innovations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. As part of the technology challenges program aimed at implementing enhanced oil recovery methods, KazMunayGas (KMG) achieved an additional 434,000 tons of oil production in 2025, Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via KMG.

“Moreover, at 12 key fields representing about 90% of reserves, digital twins - virtual replicas of fields that calculate production scenarios in real time - are being introduced, enabling an annual production increase of up to 3%. These measures are particularly relevant in the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State,” he added.

Khassenov emphasized that enhancing the operational reliability of KazMunayGas' refineries remains a primary objective. By systematically adopting new technological advancements, the company is targeting an increase in light product yield to 83% and processing depth to 92% by 2029.

On the environmental front, KazMunayGas is producing Jet A-1 aviation fuel and developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from bioethanol, with engineering work for the project starting this year. In the low-carbon energy sector, the company has built an experimental 20 kW green hydrogen unit, producing hydrogen via water electrolysis, while company scientists are developing special alloys for safe hydrogen storage and transportation.

He noted that in cooperation with Manash Kozybayev, North Kazakhstan University, research will begin on a sulfur-based polymer to coat urea, improving fertilizer efficiency in agriculture.

Meanwhile, KazMunayGas, in partnership with China National Petroleum Corporation, is implementing a urea production project in the Aktobe region with a capacity of 800,000 tons per year, scheduled to start operations in 2029.