Georgia pledges support for Turkmen energy transit to Europe

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Georgia expressed readiness to facilitate the transportation of Turkmen natural gas and oil through its territory to Türkiye and further to European countries, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, who was on an official visit to Tbilisi on March 30.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman Atagulyev had met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi. In their discussions, the two sides explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and cultural and humanitarian fields, while also reviewing the current status and future trajectory of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation in February 2026. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.