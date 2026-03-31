New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), consisting of 64 families (253 people), has been sent to Khojavend city in accordance with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Will be updated