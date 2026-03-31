KazMunayGas advances technology-driven development strategy
Photo: Shell
KazMunayGas is enhancing its operational framework by integrating cutting-edge technologies to optimize efficiency, broaden its resource portfolio, and tackle challenges in exploration and production.
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