Azerbaijan and China explore joint investment fund opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The possibility of establishing a joint investment fund between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and China’s Silk Road Fund was discussed, the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to Trend, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov announced this on his X account.

“During the meeting with Si Xinbo, Deputy CEO and member of the Investment Committee of Silk Road Fund, we discussed initiatives aimed at diversifying economic relations between Azerbaijan and China.

The discussion also covered the establishment of the Joint Investment Fund between Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Silk Road Fund, the implementation of potential investment projects, and opportunities to expand the use of various financing models,” the publication reads.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2025, Azerbaijan’s direct investment in China amounted to $9.9 million, which is $7.2 million, or 3.6 times, more than in 2024.

In the reporting year, the share of investments in China in the total volume of foreign direct investment from Azerbaijan amounted to 0.4%.

In turn, China invested $26.8 million in Azerbaijan’s economy in 2025, which is $9.3 million, or 1.5 times more, compared to the previous year.

China’s share of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan was 0.4%.

In 2024, China’s total direct investment in Azerbaijan amounted to $17.6 million, while investment from Azerbaijan to China totaled $2.8 million.