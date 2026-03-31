Kazakhstan to launch autonomous vehicle project in 2Q2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project for autonomous vehicles with the participation of international technology companies, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to Madiyev, the project is scheduled for implementation in the second quarter of 2026. He noted that the country is already developing the necessary infrastructure to support advanced technological solutions. In particular, a pilot project for drone delivery services is being implemented as part of a private initiative, which will allow testing new models of urban mobility and logistics.

Madiyev emphasized that the development of the innovation sector in Kazakhstan is structured around four key areas: promotion of productive innovation, introduction of solutions in the subsoil use sector, ecosystem development through the platform Astana Hub, and cluster formation.

He added that Astana Hub remains the key institution for the development of innovative entrepreneurship in the country. The platform hosts acceleration programs, including AI’preneurs, aimed at launching artificial intelligence startups from the idea stage to attracting investment.

Since September 2024, three cohorts of the program have been completed, resulting in the creation of 35 AI startups. In addition, in cooperation with the Astana city administration, the Astana Innovations Accelerator program is being implemented, focusing on integrating startups into the urban environment and bringing them to commercial contracts. As a result of the selection process, eight projects have received funding.