Azerbaijan's Tax Administration seeks bids for installation of fire alarm systems
The Construction and Procurement Unit of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan LLC has announced a tender for the installation of modern fire alarm systems at the administrative building of the State Tax Service.
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