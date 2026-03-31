Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, measures aimed at strengthening the material-technical base of the Azerbaijan Army, improving the social and living conditions of the units, as well as enhancing the professionalism of the personnel are being successfully continued, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended the opening of administrative buildings of the Engineer-Fortification Center of the Engineering Troops, the Psychological Support Department and the Baku Military Psychological Health Center, as well as the Legal Department. Additionally, the leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the works done at the Baku Military College operating under the National Defense University and at the Emergency Medical Service Unit of the Ministry’s Main Clinical Hospital.

Simulator systems that meet modern standards were installed at the newly commissioned Engineer-Fortification Center for the training of junior specialists and for the clearance of mined areas.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created on the territory of the center, the leadership inspected the fire-fighting depot, guardroom, vehicle park, warehouses for engineering combat munitions, military-technical equipment, rocket and artillery weapons, ammunition and supplies, as well as the training sites used in the combat training process at the Engineering Troops’ training range.

Additionally, engineer armament assets and modern mechanical mine-clearance equipment newly procured to strengthen the material and technical support of the center were demonstrated to the leadership, as well as detailed information on their tactical-technical characteristics and operational capabilities was provided.

The fully renovated administrative buildings of Psychological Support Department and the Baku Military Psychological Health Center newly established as part of staff and structural reforms carried out to maintain the high-level psychological training of the Azerbaijan Army's personnel, were commissioned.

Taking into account the specific requirements of psychological services, special therapy rooms for enhancing the psychological resilience of personnel and supporting post-traumatic recovery, as well as workspaces for training of military psychologists and preparing methodological documentation were established.

The center, bringing together military and civilian psychologists and possessing initial regional experience, will serve to protect and promote the psychological well-being of Azerbaijan Army's servicemen and their family members.

The newly established center will provide individual and group psychotherapy, psychological diagnostics, counseling, stress and post-traumatic psychological rehabilitation, as well as support for the psychological development of children and adolescents.

Following this, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended the opening of the newly commissioned administrative building of the Legal Department. The leadership was informed that the Legal Department is an institution that regulates various military legal matters and operates in accordance with legislation in the field of defense.

The Department provides legal advice to the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, combats military crimes, and regulates matters related to international law. The primary objective of the Legal Department is to provide legal support to the activities of the troops and forces under the Ministry of Defense and to ensure compliance with legislation.